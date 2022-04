HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A man who was struck and killed on I-459 over the weekend was identified Monday morning.

Khari Jamal Walker, 29, was involved in a crash Sunday night that disabled his car on I-459 South near mile marker 14, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said Walker left the car and was walking across the roadway towards the shoulder when he was struck by another vehicle.

Hoover Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.