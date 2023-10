WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Nauvoo man is dead following an early morning crash in Walker County Tuesday.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 30-year-old Justin Morgan was struck by a Ford F-250 on Redmill Saragossa Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at around 5:50 a.m. at the intersection near Edgil Grove Road, approximately seven miles northwest of Jasper

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.