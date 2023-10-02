BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man who was struck and killed while standing outside his vehicle on I-59 was identified Monday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 61-year-old Mark Anthony Johnson was involved in a crash on I-59 SB near Exit 130 the night of September 30. While standing outside his vehicle Johnson was struck by another vehicle not involved in the initial crash.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash around 11:45 pm.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.