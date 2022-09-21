JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death of a man due to a vehicle accident Wednesday.

JCSO deputies were called to the intersection of Toadvine Road and Fields Road in Oak Grove around noon on reports of a single-vehicle accident.

Once at the scene, deputies encountered a blue pickup truck that had left the roadway, struck multiple trees and came to a rest in a ditch. The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The victim has not yet been identified. JCSO officials described him as being a “younger appearing male.”

Detectives from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Traffic Reinforcement Team are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.