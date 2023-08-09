TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck in Tuscaloosa Wednesday, according to the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

At approximately 4:40 p.m., TPD officers responded to the intersection of Jack Warner NE Parkway and 25th Avenue East on a two-vehicle wreck with people injured.

A 47-year-old male was transported to DCH’s Tuscaloosa emergency department and was pronounced dead a short time later. The victim’s name is being withheld at this time.

TPD’s traffic homicide unit is currently investigating the circumstances regarding the wreck. More information may be released following the investigation.