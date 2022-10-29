TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday afternoon in Tuscaloosa County has left a Millport man dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Michael White, 48, was injured when his F-150 crashed into a Chevrolet Tahoe and overturned around 3 p.m. The passenger in the F-150 was taken to DCH Regional Hospital in Tuscaloosa for medical treatment. White was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on U.S. 82 near the 33 mile-marker, approximately three miles west of Coker.

Nothing further is available as ALEA continues to investigate.