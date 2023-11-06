ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man from Pell City was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

William Kimbert, 28, was gravely injured when the Dodge Avenger he was driving collided with a Kia Forte on Interstate 20. Kimbert, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Kia was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred at around 2:07 a.m. near the 150-mile marker, approximately six miles east of Moody. No additional information is available as ALEA continues to investigate.