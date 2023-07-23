A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in an early morning crash in Jefferson County Sunday.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 8600 block of Rouse Road near Warrior on reports of a vehicle on its side in a nearby ditch at around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a white SUV that had rolled multiple times and came to rest in the ditch.

A 33-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was the only occupant of the vehicle. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim after notification of his family.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.