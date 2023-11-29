JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in a late night Jefferson County crash Tuesday.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a passerby called 911 to report a single vehicle crash on Groundhog Road past Sealy Ann Mountain Road around 11:45 p.m.

Deputies arrived to find a truck had driven off the roadway and struck multiple trees before coming to a rest. The driver, unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members with with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating the crash.

This story will be updated once the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the driver of the truck.