BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man killed in a crash on I-59/20 was identified Friday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Oneil Xavier Frazier was stopped in the emergency lane on the shoulder of I-59/20 NB, between the Airport Hwy exit and the I-20 East entrance ramp, when he was involved in a crash.

The coroner’s office said a box truck struck Frazier’s vehicle from behind while he was parked in the emergency lane around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Frazier was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Birmingham Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash at this time.