HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 30-year-old killed in a two-vehicle crash in Homewood last week was identified Monday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Justin Clay Davidson, of Sterrett, was killed when the vehicle he was driving crashed into the rear of a vehicle stopped at a red light.

The coroner’s office said the crash happened at the intersection of Independence Drive and 28th Avenue South around 9 p.m. on June 3.

Homewood Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.