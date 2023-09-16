A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson county Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was killed in a head-on collision Saturday morning.

According to JCSO, deputies arrived to Taylor’s Ferry Road, near Cross Creek Way on reports of a head-on collision around 10:45 a.m. A Chevrolet and GMC reportedly collided in the east bound lane of Taylor’s Ferry Road. The man driving the Trail Blazer was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman driving the GMC was transported to UAB Hospital with unspecified injuries. There was no-one else in either vehicle.

Nothing else is available as JCSO continues to investigate.