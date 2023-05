A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle accident occurred early Sunday morning in Jefferson County and left a man dead.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, officers arrived to the 100 block of Hurd Shoals at around 4:50 a.m. to investigate a crash. Officers found an adult man and pronounced him dead at the scene.

JCSO will continue to investigate the cause and circumstances surrounding the crash.