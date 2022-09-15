A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Cedar Bluff man Thursday morning.

Charles Grady Sharp, 81, was killed when the 2005 GMC Canyon that he was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned at approximately 6:35 a.m. Sharp was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Cherokee County 115 near Alabama 9, approximately four miles east of Cedar Bluff, in Cherokee County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.