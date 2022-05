BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in a car wreck outside Chelsea Monday afternoon.

Stephen D. Dixon, 41, was killed when the Hyundai Santa Fe he was driving was struck by a truck near the 13-mile marker along U.S. 280 at approximately 5:29 p.m. Monday. Dixon, who was from the Sterret community in Shelby County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.