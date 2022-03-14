BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 28-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Blount County Sunday afternoon.

According to state troopers, Fabian J. Sanchez was killed when the vehicle he was driving collided head-on with a truck around 4:25 p.m. Troopers said Sanchez was not wearing a seat belt at the time of crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said the crash happened on Hwy 75 near mile marker 34, north of Oneonta.

ALEA continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.