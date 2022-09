BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend was identified Monday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 36-year-old Anthony Lynn Trussell lost control of his motorcycle and crashed near the intersection of Highland Avenue and 21st Place South around 7:00 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment, where he later died.

Birmingham Police continue to investigate the cause and circumstances of the crash.