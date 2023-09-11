BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 41-year-old man found dead following a house fire was identified Monday morning.

On September 7, Birmingham Fire and Rescue Department responded to an abandoned house fire on the 8500 block of 3rd Avenue North. After the fire was extinguished, crews found a man dead inside the house.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office later identified the man as Antonio Lovelle Powell, of Birmingham.

The Birmingham Fire Marshall’s Office continues to investigate the cause and circumstances surrounding the fire.