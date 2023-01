A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Double Springs man was killed in a single-vehicle crash earlier this week.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 20-year-old Logan Lewis was driving on Alabama 195 when the Ford Mustang he was driving left the roadway, stuck a tree and caught fire. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred approximately four miles south of Double Springs. Nothing further is available as ALEA continues to investigate.