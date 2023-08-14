A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Winfied man died in a two-vehicle crash in Hale County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, James Lynn, 66, was killed when the 2017 Toyota Camry that he was driving collided with a Dodge Charger on U.S. 80 at around 1:50 p.m.

The driver of the Dodge and a 3-year-old passenger were injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment. A passenger in the Toyota was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa with injuries.

The crash occurred approximately five miles east of Demopolis. No additional information was provided as ALEA Highway Patrol Division troopers continue to investigate.