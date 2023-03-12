HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A male was discovered dead after a vehicle was located in Shades Creek just south of the I-65/Lakeshore Parkway interchange Sunday afternoon.

According to John Carr of the Homewood Police Department, the department was notified at 1:31 p.m. of the vehicle’s location. Responding officers found the dead male. The preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle left I-65 and ended up in the creek at an unknown time.

The HPD and Jefferson County Coroner’s Office are on the scene awaiting removal of the vehicle for further inspection and investigation. The HPD stated it would provide updates when they become available.