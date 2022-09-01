SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead after a car collided with a motorcycle in Southside Thursday.

Southside Police, local fire departments and ambulances responded to the intersection of Leota Road and Highway 77 on reports of a crash involving a sedan and a motorcycle at approximately 10 a.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Ford Focus Sedan and motorcycle were traveling southbound on the highway. According to witnesses, the motorcycle stopped to turn on Leota Road when the sedan struck it.

The driver of the motorcycle was also an adult male and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. He was airlifted to a trauma center in Birmingham and was later pronounced deceased. An adult male driver of the sedan was its sole occupant. He was checked by medical personnel on the scene and released.

Detectives are attempting to locate anyone who may have witnessed the crash to assist in their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department at (256) 442-2255 or can email Jayfreeman@cityofsouthside.com.

The Etowah County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the motorcycle driver at a later date.