SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Columbiana man died from injuries he suffered from a crash in Shelby County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

On Nov. 19, Charles N. Turner, 44, was a passenger in a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu that left the roadway and struck a tree on Hollybrook Road. He was transported to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Tuesday. The driver was not injured in the crash.

The crash occurred at around 9:32 a.m. and approximately two miles southeast of Columbiana. No further information is available as ALEA continues to investigate.