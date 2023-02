Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — A 38-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Leeds on February 17.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Eric Joe Gregory was riding his motorcycle on Ashville Road at Lane Drive when he left the road and struck a viaduct around 9:27 a.m.

Gregory was transported to UAB Hospital where he died from his injuries shortly after.

The Leeds Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.