TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 40-year-old Talladega man died following a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the GMC Envoy Brentavies Marizette was driving was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado. He was transported to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Tuesday.

Amber N. Marizette, 33, was a passenger in the GMC Envoy when the crash happened. She was pronounced dead after being transported to Citizens Baptist Medical Center Saturday.

The crash occurred about five miles north of Talladega on Jackson Trace Road near Providence Road. Nothing further is available as ALEA continues to investigate.