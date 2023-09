VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead following a multi-vehicle wreck in Vestavia Hills on Monday.

The driver and lone occupant of an tractor-trailer was injured at 3:40 p.m. on Monday when he was involved in a wreck on Interstate 459 North at the Liberty Parkway access ramp.

He was pronounced dead on the scene at 3:49 p.m. He has not yet been identified.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers.