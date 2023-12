BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a man dead Saturday night.

According to JCSO, Bartholomew Jones, 52, was driving his vehicle when he struck a utility pole around 8:32 p.m. The crash occurred in the 200 block of Bessemer Super Highway. Jones was pronounced dead at 9:02 p.m.

JCSO is investigating the circumstances surround the crash.