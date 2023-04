JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was pronounced dead Wednesday after the pickup truck he was driving crashed in north Jefferson County.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the pickup truck left Barber Road near Church Street for unknown reasons. Deputies were dispatched at 6:55 a.m., and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The JSCO’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is conducting an investigation into the crash.