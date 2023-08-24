CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle outside Anniston Wednesday.

David W. Pledger, 55, was driving a 2008 Hyosung GT650R motorcycle when he struck a 2016 Dodge Ram driven by Phillip Harwell, 54, of Albertville, at 11:57 a.m. Wednesday. The crash occurred on Wildman Road, approximately three miles west of Anniston.

Pledger was taken to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.