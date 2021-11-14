Man dead after crashing car into Jefferson County ravine identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the 44-year-old man who died Saturday.

Davien Barnard Shepard, of Adamsville, was driving on the 1500 block of Shady Grove Road in Mulga when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a ravine. Shepard died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left a 44-year-old man dead Saturday.

According to JCSO, deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of Shady Grove Road around 3:15 p.m., upon arrival they found a Chevrolet Impala had left the roadway, traveled down a ravine and struck several trees.

The 44-year-old driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START) is investigating the crash.