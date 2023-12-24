JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a man dead Saturday night.

According to JCSO, deputies arrived to the 200 block of Bessemer Super Highway around 8:30 p.m. to investigate a single-vehicle crash. According to witnesses, a black Nissan has passed another vehicle on the roadway, lost control and crashed. The driver of the Nissan, a 52-year-old man, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

JCSO will continue to investigate.