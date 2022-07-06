TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Hueytown man has been arrested and charged with murder after a single-vehicle crash in April left a man dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Lannie Hyde, 40, of West Blocton, was killed when he was hit by the Ford Focus of Micah Anderson, 28, of Hueytown at approximately 11:32 a.m. on April 15 in Tuscaloosa County.

Anderson was arrested on July 4 and placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail. He was also charged with improper lane usage, driving while revoked, possession/receipt of a controlled substance and driving under the influence.

ALEA troopers are continuing to investigate this incident.