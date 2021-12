BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A major crash near mile point 8.9 on US280 is blocking all westbound and 2 two eastbound turn lanes.

The crash occurred near Hugh Daniel Dr. in Birmingham. Its cause is unknown at this time.

ALGO is advising drivers, especially those driving west, to take an alternate route.

Major Crash on US280 WB @ MP 8.9 at Hugh Daniel Dr in Birmingham. Road closed. Seek alternate route. More details: https://t.co/2ZwowC0hDe — ALGO Birmingham (@algo_bhm) December 27, 2021

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.