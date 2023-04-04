A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday afternoon left a Madison man dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Gary Goucher, 69, was injured when his Toyota Tacoma left the roadway, hit a tree and traveled down an embankment through a wooded area before overturning in a creek at around 5:30 p.m.

Goucher was located Monday and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on National Forest Road 266, approximately five miles northeast of Addison.

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.