TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday morning in Tuscaloosa County left a 67-year-old man dead.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Robert Brown of Leesville, La. was injured when the Jeep Wrangler that he was driving struck a tractor-trailer at around 10:49 a.m. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on I-59 near the 59 mile-marker, approximately three miles south of Fosters.

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.