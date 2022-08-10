SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash left a 37-year-old Louisiana man dead Tuesday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Webster J. Joseph was fatally injured around 8:45 a.m. when the tractor-trailer he was driving struck another tractor-trailer on I-59 near the six mile marker.

Troopers say Joseph was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information is available as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.