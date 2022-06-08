BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 has compiled a list of roads across the Birmingham metro area affected by severe flooding Wednesday morning. Several roads are closed.

County Road 22 and Summerchase Pkwy in Calera

US-280 westbound at Inverness Pkwy in Birmingham

I-20/59 eastbound at Exit 13 in Jefferson County

I-459 northbound to Exit 15 I-65 in Birmingham

Tallapoosa Street near I-20/59, close to Village Creek

Highway 78 in Adamsville

Cahaba Valley Road at Briarwood Christian School ( CLOSED )

) Valleydale Road between Inverness Landing and Inverness Elementary School ( CLOSED )

) Greenhill Pkwy near Hwy 280 ( CLOSED )

) Dolly Ridge Road from Meadowlawn Drive to Green Valley Road

31st Street North in Birmingham