BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 has compiled a list of roads across the Birmingham metro area affected by severe flooding Wednesday morning. Several roads are closed.
- County Road 22 and Summerchase Pkwy in Calera
- US-280 westbound at Inverness Pkwy in Birmingham
- I-20/59 eastbound at Exit 13 in Jefferson County
- I-459 northbound to Exit 15 I-65 in Birmingham
- Tallapoosa Street near I-20/59, close to Village Creek
- Highway 78 in Adamsville
- Cahaba Valley Road at Briarwood Christian School (CLOSED)
- Valleydale Road between Inverness Landing and Inverness Elementary School (CLOSED)
- Greenhill Pkwy near Hwy 280 (CLOSED)
- Dolly Ridge Road from Meadowlawn Drive to Green Valley Road
- 31st Street North in Birmingham