BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 has compiled a list of roads across the Birmingham metro area affected by severe flooding Wednesday morning. Several roads are closed.

  • County Road 22 and Summerchase Pkwy in Calera
  • US-280 westbound at Inverness Pkwy in Birmingham
  • I-20/59 eastbound at Exit 13 in Jefferson County
  • I-459 northbound to Exit 15 I-65 in Birmingham
  • Tallapoosa Street near I-20/59, close to Village Creek
  • Highway 78 in Adamsville
  • Cahaba Valley Road at Briarwood Christian School (CLOSED)
  • Valleydale Road between Inverness Landing and Inverness Elementary School (CLOSED)
  • Greenhill Pkwy near Hwy 280 (CLOSED)
  • Dolly Ridge Road from Meadowlawn Drive to Green Valley Road
  • 31st Street North in Birmingham