CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday morning has left a Lineville man dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, James Simpkins, 68, was injured when his Lincoln Town car collided head-on with a tractor trailer around 11:35 a.m. Simpkins was not wearing a seat belt at the time and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 9 near the 199 mile-marker, approximately eight miles north of Lineville city limits.

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.