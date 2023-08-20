CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred in Cherokee County Sunday morning left a Leesburg man dead.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Terry Newton, 32, was injured when the Chevrolet S-10 he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree around 6:05 a.m. Newton was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was transported to Atrium Hospital in Rome, Georgia, where he was later pronounced dead. The crash occurred on Alabama 273 about seven miles north of Leesburg.

Nothing else is available as the ALEA continues to investigate.