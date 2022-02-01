BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the Leeds woman who crash into a guard rail on I-65 Sunday afternoon.

67-year-old Peggy Creel Howard was the driver and lone occupant of a 2010 Ford Fusion traveling north on Interstate 65 approaching the Interstate 22 West entrance ramp just after 3:45 p.m. on Sunday when she was involved in a single-vehicle wreck. For unknown reason, Howard left the roadway and struck a guard rail and a concrete barrier.

Howard was taken to UAB hospital where she later died.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.