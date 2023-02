IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A 54-year-old Leeds man was struck and killed along I-20 early Wednesday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the man was walking eastbound on the shoulder of I-20 at the I-459 interchange when he was struck by a vehicle.

The coroner’s office has identified the victim but is not releasing his name pending notification of family.

State troopers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.