BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A box truck has overturned Friday evening on I-20/59 westbound near the ramp to I-65 N, impacting traffic.

Birmingham Fire Capt. Bryan Harrell confirmed to CBS 42 that the fire department is on scene and no injuries were reported.

As of now, it is unclear what caused the vehicle to overturn.

The incident is impacting the flow of traffic. Only the left lane is open for travel.

