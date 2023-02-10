BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Travel lanes at Alabama US-11 Northbound and Southbound are scheduled to close temporarily, Alabama Department of Transportation said.

Beginning at 6 p.m. Monday Feb. 13, the lanes between Milepost 150 and 150.5 will be closed for Paving and Striping. The lanes are expected to be reopened the next day at 6 a.m.

Motorists are advised to consider alternate routes, observe work zone signs, and to remain cautious in the area.

Additional lane closures will occur Feb. 14 to 16.