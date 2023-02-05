SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Transportation announced there will be planned lane closures on I-65 throughout the week.

At various times between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Monday night until Thursday morning, parts of the I-65 right lane in both directions will be closed for guardrail repairs, weather permitting. The lane closures will take place from the Jefferson County line to the Chilton County line.

Also, there will be a construction project on the I-65 northbound bridge over Old U.S. 31 in Alabaster at the 237.5 mile marker. The bridge repair project will start Monday at 9 a.m. and continue for three days, weather permitting. The right lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during each day of construction.

The ALDOT stated it suggests motorists to use alternative routes, adjust arrival and departure times, observe work zone speed limits and signs while exercising extreme caution in the area. More information is available on the ALDOT website.