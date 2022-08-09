BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man from Louisville, Kentucky has died after being involved in a crash in Cullman County Monday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, the crash happened at 9 a.m. Monday along Cullman County 222, roughly one mile south of the Good Hope community. Conor J. Nelis, 22, was killed when the 2013 Ford Focus in which he was a passenger was hit by a 2015 Mack dump truck. Nelis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Madison L. Morgan, the driver of the car Nelis was in, was injured and taken to Cullman Regional for treatment. Two other passengers, Justin R. Deutsch and Garrett T. Schaffner, were also injured, with Deutsch being taken to Cullman Regional and Schaffner being airlifted to UAB.

Troopers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.