CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 30-year-old Jemison man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 Saturday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Joseph K. Baker was fatally injured when the Nissan Pathfinder he was driving left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Baker was not wearing a seat belt when the crash occured. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. about three miles north of Jemison. Troppers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.