WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon has left a Jasper man dead.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jason Pate, 46, was injured when the Ford F-800 he was driving in left the roadway and flipped over at around 4:15 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Lamon Chapel Road near Clearview Drive, approximately 13 miles north of Jasper. The passenger in the vehicle was injured and transported by helicopter to UAB Hospital.

Nothing else is available as the ALEA continues to investigate.