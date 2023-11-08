WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 26-year-old Jasper man was killed in a head-on crash Tuesday evening.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Matthew B. Geeslin was fatally injured when the Honda Accord he was driving collided head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado 1500. Geeslin, who was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Silverado was injured and transported to UAB Hospital.

The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. about seven miles north of Jasper on Alabama 195. Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.