BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Jasper man Wednesday night.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Bobby Lamar, 46, died after being involved in a crash around 10:30 p.m. on I-459 North between Montgomery Highway and Lorna Road.

Lamar was transported to Grandview Medical Centr where he was pronounced dead at 11:14 p.m.

The Hoover Police Department is investigating the circumstance surrounding Lamar’s death.