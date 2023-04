WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Jasper man died Friday night when the bicycle he was riding was hit by a pickup truck, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

David L. Wolfe, 45, was not using a helmet when the crash happened and was pronounced dead at the scene. After the initial impact, the bicycle entered a ditch. The crash occurred about eight miles north of Jasper on Alabama 257 near Kayla Drive.

Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.